‘Consistency Over Intensity’: Meet Piyush Kapoor who cracked UPSC CSE 2025 while working at Google in the US

Cracking the Civil Services Examination is one of the biggest achievements for many aspirants in India. Piyush Kapoor, a 32-year-old from Lucknow, proved that dedication and consistency can make even the toughest goals possible.

While working at Google in the United States, he continued preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and finally secured Rank 402. His journey shows that even with a busy job and living far from home, strong determination can lead to success.

From Lucknow to Google

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Piyush Kapoor completed his computer science degree from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU). After graduating, he joined Google as a software engineer.

At Google, he worked on improving Gmail’s spam and phishing protection systems, contributing to one of the world’s most widely used email platforms.

Preparing for UPSC while working in the US

For several years, Piyush managed two demanding roles at the same time. During the day, he worked at Google in Mountain View, California, and at night he prepared for the UPSC exam.

Studying from abroad can feel lonely and difficult, especially after facing failures. However, Piyush’s family always supported and motivated him throughout his journey.

Family support during multiple attempts

Piyush cleared the exam in his fifth attempt. His father, Arun Kapoor, a retired banker, said the family never lost hope.

He shared that instead of feeling discouraged by failures, they turned those challenges into motivation and kept moving forward towards the goal.

His Study Mantra: 'Consistency Over Intensity'

Piyush followed a simple rule during preparation: “Consistency over intensity.”

Instead of studying for extremely long hours, he focused on two to three hours of deep and focused study every day. This realistic strategy helped him balance his demanding job and exam preparation.

How the time difference helped him

Interestingly, the 13-hour time difference between India and the United States became helpful for Piyush.

When newspapers and study materials were released in India in the morning, it was evening in California. This allowed him to read the latest updates and complete his study sessions before starting his workday.

UPSC strategy and optional subject

Piyush chose Mathematics as his optional subject in the UPSC exam.

He approached the large UPSC syllabus like a system-design problem, using digital tools and online resources to organise his notes and keep track of important topics.

Why he chose civil services

Even though he had a successful career in the tech industry, Piyush wanted to contribute to society in a bigger way.

He said he wanted to move from building digital products to helping build the nation by working in the administrative system.

Life balance during preparation

Despite his busy schedule, Piyush made sure to maintain a healthy lifestyle. He often spent his free time in the gym, which helped him stay focused and manage stress during preparation.

Piyush Kapoor’s journey from Lucknow to Google and finally to the UPSC success list is truly inspiring. His story shows that with patience, smart planning, and consistent effort, even the toughest goals can be achieved.

Now, after clearing the exam, Piyush hopes to return to India soon especially because he misses the famous Lucknowi food and life back home.