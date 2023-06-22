CRPF Recruitment 2023: CRPF Constable Admit Card To Be Released Soon At crpf.gov.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The CRPF Admit Card 2023 is scheduled to be announced shortly. According to the CRPF Recruitment 2023 notification, the admit card for the CRPF Constable exam would be available between June 20 and June 25. Candidates who have registered for the exam should keep watching the official website- rect.crpf.gov.in- for the most recent CRPF recruitment updates. Check out the CRPF Tradesmen, Technical Exam Date 2023, and other important information below.

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Exam Date

According to the official notice, the CRPF will hold the Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) test from July 1 to July 13, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam must download the admit card online prior to the exam.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Steps to download hall ticket here

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in

Once live click on Constable Tradesman admit card link on the Homepage

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

CBT will be used for the CRPF constable recruiting exam. The question paper may have up to 100 questions. Negative marking is available, with 0.25 points lost for each incorrect answer.