CRPF Recruitment 2023: Admit Card Released At rect.crpf.gov.in, 9,212 Vacancies Up For Grab

CRPF Recruitment 2023 | The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made available the online admit card for the upcoming Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) recruitment examination of 2023. This examination aims to fill a total of 9212 vacancies and is open to both male and female candidates. Eligible applicants can now download their computer-based test (CBT) admit card from the official CRPF recruitment website- rect.crpf.gov.in starting June 20, 2023.

The CRPF has tentatively scheduled the all-India Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) exam to be conducted from July 1 to 13, 2023, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The recruitment process for these positions will consist of multiple stages, including the CBT, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. It is important to note that the recruitment will be conducted based on domicile, and the computer-based test will be available in both English and Hindi languages.

The ongoing CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive offers a great opportunity with 9212 vacancies to be filled. The posts are divided into 9105 vacancies for male candidates and 107 vacancies for female candidates. The selected candidates will enjoy a pay scale of level-3, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Various positions are available, including Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman, and Carpenter, among others.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Steps

