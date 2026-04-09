CRPF Recruitment 2026 for Constables: Notification out, Check registration date, and other details here
CRPF Recruitment 2026 invites online applications for Constable posts starting 20 April. Check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process.
- The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially released the notification for Constable Recruitment 2026.
- A total of 9,195 vacancies are available for male and female candidates across India.
- Interested candidates who have passed 10th standard can apply online starting April 20, 2026.
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The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially released the notification for Constable Recruitment 2026. A total of 9,195 vacancies are available for male and female candidates across India. Interested candidates who have passed 10th standard can apply online starting April 20, 2026.
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 9,195
Male candidates: 9,096
Female candidates: 79
Pioneer wing: 20 additional posts (all India)
Trades available: Driver, Cook, Carpenter, Tailor, Barber, Washerman, Safai Karamchari, and other technical & tradesmen posts
Important Dates
Start of Online Application: April 20, 2026
Last Date to Apply: May 19, 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment: May 19, 2026
Eligibility Criteria
Nationality:
Candidates must be Indian citizens.
Age Limit:
Driver post: 21 to 27 years
Other posts: 18 to 23 years
Age relaxation applies to the reserved categories as per the rules.
Educational Qualification:
Must have passed Matriculation (10th) or equivalent from a recognised board.
Some posts require ITI certificates or technical qualifications and work experience
Selection Process
The recruitment process will include multiple stages:
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Trade/Skill Test
Document Verification (DV)
Medical Examination
Note: Final selection depends on the CBT score and qualifying for all other stages.
Application Fee
General / OBC / EWS Male: ₹100
SC / ST / Female / Ex-servicemen: No fee
Salary Details
Selected candidates will get Pay Level-3: ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month
How to Apply
Applications are online only via the official CRPF recruitment website
No offline applications will be accepted
Fill the form carefully and apply before the last date to avoid issues
Most posts are state-wise, so provide a valid domicile certificate during document verification
The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates to start a career in the paramilitary forces. Candidates must apply before May 19, 2026, and keep all required documents ready. Make sure to follow the official instructions to avoid mistakes while applying.
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