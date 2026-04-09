CRPF Recruitment 2026 for Constables: Notification out, Check registration date, and other details here

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially released the notification for Constable Recruitment 2026. A total of 9,195 vacancies are available for male and female candidates across India. Interested candidates who have passed 10th standard can apply online starting April 20, 2026.

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 9,195

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Male candidates: 9,096

Female candidates: 79

Pioneer wing: 20 additional posts (all India)

Trades available: Driver, Cook, Carpenter, Tailor, Barber, Washerman, Safai Karamchari, and other technical & tradesmen posts

Important Dates

Start of Online Application: April 20, 2026

Last Date to Apply: May 19, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 19, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality:

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Age Limit:

Driver post: 21 to 27 years

Other posts: 18 to 23 years

Age relaxation applies to the reserved categories as per the rules.

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed Matriculation (10th) or equivalent from a recognised board.

Some posts require ITI certificates or technical qualifications and work experience

Selection Process

The recruitment process will include multiple stages:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Trade/Skill Test

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination

Note: Final selection depends on the CBT score and qualifying for all other stages.

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS Male: ₹100

SC / ST / Female / Ex-servicemen: No fee

Salary Details

Selected candidates will get Pay Level-3: ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month

How to Apply

Applications are online only via the official CRPF recruitment website

No offline applications will be accepted

Fill the form carefully and apply before the last date to avoid issues

Most posts are state-wise, so provide a valid domicile certificate during document verification

The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates to start a career in the paramilitary forces. Candidates must apply before May 19, 2026, and keep all required documents ready. Make sure to follow the official instructions to avoid mistakes while applying.