trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637359
NewsEducation
CRPF TRADESMAN ANSWER KEY 2023

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023 Released At crpf.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF on July 18, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023 Released At crpf.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here File Photo

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023: The answer key for the Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) (Male/Female)-2023 position was made public by the Central Reserve Police Force on July 18, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can get the answer key on the official website, crpf.gov.in. The CRPF held the Constable (Technical/Tradesmen), Pioneer, and Constable (Ministerial) Exam from July 1 to July 12, 2023. Candidates have till July 21, 2023 to download the answer key and file objections.

The outcome will be disclosed once all objections have been submitted. The date has not yet been published, but candidates can expect it this month.

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023: Steps to download here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website - rect.crpf.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, go to the recruitment website.

3. Click on ""link for objection management portal of CRPF (Technical & Tradesman)".

4. Enter your login details and then download the answer key.

5. Keep a copy and then raise objections if required.

6. Submit the obiections and download the form if needed

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023; direct link to download here

"Computer Based Test (CBT) of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen), Pioneer & Constable (Ministerial) conducted with effect from 01/07/2023 to 12/07/2023 Objection Management Link will be available in CRPF website www.rect.crpf.gov.in with effect from 18/07/2023 to 21/07/2023 (1000 hrs). All candidates who have appeared in CBT are invited to submit their objections if any within target date. " reads the official notice.

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest