CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

CSBC Bihar Exam City Slip 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the exam city intimation slips for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 and expected to release the admit cards soon. Candidates who have registered can download their admit card from the official website, i.e. csbc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 Bihar Police Constable posts, and a total of 16,73,586 candidates have applied.

The written exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. Each day, the exam will be held in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM. Candidates must report to their exam centres by 9:30 AM. Entry into the examination hall will be allowed only with a valid e-admit card issued by the board. The exam will be held across 627 centres in 38 districts of Bihar.

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre without their admit card. After downloading it, they should carefully verify details such as name, roll number, exam centre, and exam date. In case of any discrepancies, they must promptly contact the CSBC helpline. A valid photo ID like Aadhaar card or Voter ID must also be carried along.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Release Dates

Admit card for the 16th July, 2025 exam, CSBC will release the admit card on 9th July, 2025.

For the 20th July, 2025 exam the admit card will be released on 13th July, 2025.

Admit card for the 23rd July, 2025 exam will be out on 16th July, 2025.

Admit cards will be released in 20th July, 2025 for the exam that will take place on 27th July, 2025

For the 30th July exam, admit cards will be out on 23rd July, 2025.

Admit card for the last exam, 3rd August, 2025 will be released on 27th July, 2025.

Candidates who are unable to download their e-Admit Card for any reason can collect a duplicate copy from the office of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) located at Back Harding Road (Near Secretariat Halt), Patna – 800001. Those who qualify in the written exam will be invited for a physical test and a medical examination. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.