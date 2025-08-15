CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) held the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam in July and August, and the provisional answer key is expected to be released soon. Once announced, candidates can download it from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in. The written examination took place on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3. Candidates clearing this stage will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment aims to fill 19,838 constable posts, and for the PET round, CSBC will shortlist candidates at a ratio of five times the total vacancies based on merit.

Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Notably, the number of candidates selected for the PET is five times the total vacancies, based on their merit.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025.

Enter your login details and submit the form.

View, download, and save the result for future reference.

The recruitment process is conducted in two stages. The first stage was a written exam featuring 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each worth one mark, with a total duration of two hours.