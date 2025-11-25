CSBC Bihar Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT At csbc.bihar.gov.in For 4,361 Driver Constable Posts- Check Direct Link Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released the Exam City Intimation Slip for the written exam which is being conducted for the recruitment of Driver Constables under advertisement number 02/2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their exam city slip through the official website, i.e. csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates were given time from 21st July, 2025 to 20th August, 2025 to submit their applications and exam is scheduled to take place 10th December, 2025. The exam city slip is released in advance so candidates can arrange their travel and accommodation in advance. The exact address of the examination centre will be mentioned on the admit card which will be released on 3rd December, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CSBC Bihar Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to Download the Slip Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘Driver Constable (Advt. 02/2025) City Intimation Slip’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your exam city intimation slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it for future reference.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: Documents Required On the Day of the Exam

On the day of the Bihar Police Constable (Driver) recruitment examination, candidates are required to bring essential documents to the exam centre without fail. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID for identity verification. Additionally, applicants should also bring any other documents or certificates mentioned in the instructions on the admit card, as failure to present required documents may lead to disqualification or denial of entry into the examination hall.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.