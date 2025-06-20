CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam City Slip 2025 Released At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CSBC Bihar Exam City Slip 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the exam city intimation slips for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have registered can download their slips from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 Bihar Police Constable posts, and a total of 16,73,586 candidates have applied.

The written exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. Each day, the exam will be held in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM. Candidates must report to their exam centres by 9:30 AM. Entry into the examination hall will be allowed only with a valid e-admit card issued by the board. The exam will be held across 627 centres in 38 districts of Bihar.

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre without their admit card. After downloading it, they should carefully verify details such as name, roll number, exam centre, and exam date. In case of any discrepancies, they must promptly contact the CSBC helpline. A valid photo ID like Aadhaar card or Voter ID must also be carried along.

CSBC Bihar Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official CSBC website: csbc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the exam city slip link under the Bihar Police section

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with either your mobile number or date of birth

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your exam city slip will be displayed — download and print it for reference.

Candidates who are unable to download their e-Admit Card for any reason can collect a duplicate copy from the office of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) located at Back Harding Road (Near Secretariat Halt), Patna – 800001. Those who qualify in the written exam will be invited for a physical test and a medical examination.