CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has officially started the registration process for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for it through the official website, i.e. csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 4,128 constable vacancies across different units including Prohibition, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: There will be the link for the new registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen register. Complete the registration by entering the contact details.

Step 4: Now login into the account using registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for Bihar Police Constable 2025 is carried out in multiple stages to evaluate candidates on both academic knowledge and physical fitness. It begins with a written examination consisting of objective-type questions from the Class 12 syllabus, focusing on General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and Reasoning. Candidates who qualify move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which involves activities like running, high jump, and shot put. This is followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), where parameters such as height, chest, and weight are verified. The final stage includes document verification and a medical examination to ensure overall eligibility and fitness for the role. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.