CSBC Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 4361 Posts At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Application Fees And Other Details Here

CSBC Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the official notification for the recruitment of Driver Constables. Interested applicants can view the notification on the CSBC’s official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in. The online registration for Bihar Driver Constable recruitment will open on July 21, 2025, and conclude on August 20, 2025. This recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 4,361 vacancies.

Bihar Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination from a recognised board. In addition, applicants must hold a valid heavy vehicle driving license and have relevant driving experience.

Age Limit:

The minimum age requirement is 20 years, and the maximum age varies by category:

General and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 20 to 25 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - Male (Central list): 20 to 27 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - Female (Central list): 20 to 28 years SC/ST and candidates from tribal sub-plan areas: 20 to 30 years Ex-servicemen applying for driver posts in the Police Force: Eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.

Bihar Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Go to the official website: csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link to apply for the Driver Constable post.

Complete the registration process and fill out the application form.

Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Finally, download and print a copy of the form for future reference.

Bihar Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of a written exam followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The written exam is only meant to shortlist candidates for the PET and is not considered for the final selection. Similarly, the PET is qualifying in nature and leads to the Motor Vehicle Driving Efficiency Test and document verification. Final selection is not based on marks from the written test or PET.

Bihar Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

SC/ST applicants are required to pay Rs 180, while all other candidates need to pay Rs 675 as the application fee. The payment must be made online using the specified payment gateway.