CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has officially released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). All the candidates who are interested and are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website at icsi.edu.

The exam will take place on 10th January, 2026. Candidates will have to enter their unique ID number and date of birth to access their hall ticket. Candidates must note that admit card is a very important document for the examination as candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Find the link of the admit card download on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to enter the required details.

Step 4: Enter the details like your Unique ID number and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details then download it immediately.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket immediately for the day of the examination.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.