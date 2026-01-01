Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002214https://zeenews.india.com/education/cseet-admit-card-2025-out-at-icsi-edu-check-direct-link-to-download-hall-ticket-here-3002214.html
NewsEducationCSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here
CSEET 2025

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has officially released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) at icsi.edu. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT At icsi.edu- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket HereCSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has officially released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). All the candidates who are interested and are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website at icsi.edu.

The exam will take place on 10th January, 2026. Candidates will have to enter their unique ID number and date of birth to access their hall ticket. Candidates must note that admit card is a very important document for the examination as candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT; Check Direct Link to Download the Hall Ticket

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Find the link of the admit card download on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to enter the required details.

Step 4: Enter the details like your Unique ID number and date of birth correctly.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details then download it immediately.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket immediately for the day of the examination.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration