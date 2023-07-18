CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Result To Be Out Soon- Direct Link To Download Here

CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key: Around 2.7 lakh candidates that took the exam are waiting for the CSIR NET Result 2023. The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the CSIR UGC NET Final answer key on July 17. Candidates who took the exam can access and download the CSIR NET final answer key from the exam's official website, csrnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has eliminated four questions from the final answer key, which was released today. One in the living sciences, two in the chemical sciences, and one in the mathematical sciences.

CSIR NET Final Answer key 2023: Steps to download here

cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website-csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "Post challenge Answer Key - Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023".

3. A new PDF file would open.

4. Check the answers and download the answer key

NTA held the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023) in 426 examination centres located in 178 cities across the country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of June, 2023.