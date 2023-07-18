trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636971
NewsEducation
CSIR NET ANSWER KEY 2023

CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Result To Be Out Soon- Direct Link To Download Here

CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key: CSIR NET Result is awaited by around 2.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, scroll down for direct link for the answer key and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Result To Be Out Soon- Direct Link To Download Here File Photo

CSIR NET 2023 Final Answer Key: Around 2.7 lakh candidates that took the exam are waiting for the CSIR NET Result 2023. The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the CSIR UGC NET Final answer key on July 17. Candidates who took the exam can access and download the CSIR NET final answer key from the exam's official website, csrnet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA has eliminated four questions from the final answer key, which was released today. One in the living sciences, two in the chemical sciences, and one in the mathematical sciences.

CSIR NET Final Answer key 2023: Steps to download here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website-csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "Post challenge Answer Key - Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023".

3. A new PDF file would open.

4. Check the answers and download the answer key

CSIR NET Answer Key; direct link here

NTA held the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023) in 426 examination centres located in 178 cities across the country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of June, 2023.

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded