CSIR NET Admit Card December 2023 To Be OUT SOON At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be organizing the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination in December 2023, starting from December 26. Candidates who are set to take the exam can check and download their admit card and exam city details on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The CSIR NET exam will take place on December 26, 27, and 28. It aims to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official NTA website at www.csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link to download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2023.

Enter your application number, birth date, and the security code shown in the picture on the provided webpage.

Click on "Login." Read and fill out the COVID-19 undertaking form.

Choose the option that says "Download CSIR NET Hall ticket." Save and print your CSIR NET 2022 Call Letter.

According to previous patterns, the NTA will release the CSIR UGC NET admission card four days before the exam. Because the exam is slated to commence on December 26, candidates should anticipate to get their admit card by December 22. The CSIR NET exam city slip will be released prior to the admission card.