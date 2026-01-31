CSIR NET December 2025 results announced: Check steps to download scorecard and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET results for the December 2025 session. Along with the result declaration, CSIR has also issued the scorecards for candidates to check their subject-wise marks, percentile scores, and qualification status.

Those candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official data, this year a total of over 1.5 lakh candidates were evaluated across different subjects for eligibility to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD admissions.

The results have been compiled using the final answer key and the normalisation process. The scorecards specify whether candidates have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Lectureship (Assistant Professor), or both, based on merit and subject-wise cut-off marks. Earlier, on January 30, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer keys and removed three questions from the paper.

CSIR NET result 2025 December – How to download scorecard

Candidates who have appeared for the CSIR NET 2025 December session can download the scorecard by following the steps given below.

Step 1: First, click on the link for CSIR UGC NET scorecard/result available on the homepage.

Step 2: Enter the required login details, such as application number and date of birth.

Step 3: Then, submit the details to view the scorecard on the screen.

Step 4: Now, download and save a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

CSIR NET 2025 December result – What's next for qualified students?

Those candidates who have qualified for JRF will be able to apply for Junior Research Fellowship positions, receive fellowship benefits and pursue PhD programmes at recognised universities. Also, those who have cleared for Assistant Professor eligibility can apply for teaching positions at various colleges and universities across India, as per the recruitment rules.

It is suggested that qualified candidates to regularly check university admission portals and recruitment notifications, as CSIR NET does not conduct centralised counselling. The scorecard will serve as a key eligibility document for academic appointments, PhD admissions, and research fellowships in the coming admission cycles.