CSIR NET December Exam City Slip 2025 Released, Admit Card Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CSIR NET Exam City Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam. Candidates can download their slips from csirnet.nta.ac.in. This slip informs candidates about the city where their exam center will be located. To download it, they need to enter their application number and date of birth on the website. It is important to note that the exam city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. Candidates do not need to carry this slip on the exam day.

NTA will release the CSIR NET admit card separately. On the exam day, candidates must bring their printed admit card, a valid photo ID, and other required documents.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam will start on February 28 with subjects like Mathematical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Atmospheric Sciences, Ocean Sciences, Planetary Sciences, and Chemical Sciences. The exams will continue on March 1 and 2, covering Life Sciences and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day—the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

CSIR NET Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam city intimation slip download link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

After submitting the details, download your exam city intimation slip.

The CSIR UGC NET exam is a key qualification test for Indian nationals aspiring for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor roles, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges. If a candidate has trouble downloading or checking the CSIR NET exam city intimation slip, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-6922770 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.