CSIR NET December Registration 2025 Begins At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CSIR NET December Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 examination. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their applications on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until October 24, 2025. After that, applicants who need to make corrections in their submitted forms can do so between October 27 and October 29, 2025, during the correction window provided by NTA.

As per the official notification, the CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2025. The test will be held in two sessions: the first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The CSIR NET exam is organised to determine the eligibility of candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), for Lectureship (LS), for the post of Assistant Professor, and also for admission to PhD programmes offered by Indian universities and colleges.

CSIR NET December Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC-NET 2025” link.

Complete the registration process by providing the required details.

Log in using your application number and password.

Fill out the CSIR NET application form, upload the necessary scanned documents, and pay the registration fee.

Submit the form and download or print a copy for future reference.

CSIR NET December Registration 2025: Application fees

Candidates applying for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 must pay an application fee of Rs 1,150 for the General category, ₹600 for General-EWS and OBC categories, and Rs 325 for SC, ST, and PwD categories. The payment can be made online through debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking, with the last date set for October 25. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi, covering five subjects — Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

CSIR NET December Registration 2025: Documents required

Candidate’s Photograph: Upload a recent passport-size photograph showing 80% of the face against a white background. The file should be in JPG/JPEG format, with a size between 10 KB and 200 KB.

Candidate’s Signature: Upload a full signature in running handwriting within the designated box. The signature must be done on white paper using a blue or black ink pen, then scanned. The file should be in JPG/JPEG format, with a size between 10 KB and 50 KB.

Other Documents: Upload all applicable documents, such as the result awaited attestation form, category certificate, and PwD/PwBD certificate, in PDF format. Each file should be between 50 KB and 300 KB in size.