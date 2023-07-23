CSIR UGC NET 2023 Provisional Final Answer Key Out On csirnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

UGC CSIR NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), released the final provisional answer key for the UGC CSIR NET exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the final provisional answer key from the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Steps To Download CSIR UGC NET Final Anwer Key

Step 1: Visi the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 – Final Provisional Answer Keys"

Step 3: Download the PDF opened in the newly opened tab

Step 4: Check the answer key and save it for future reference

The NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for December 2022 and June 2023 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6 to June 8 in two shifts.

With the release of the final provisional aswer key, the CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 is also expected to be released soon. As per the past trends, results are declared within a week of the release of answer key, hence the results can be expected next week, however, the official confirmation on the date and time of the announcement of the results.