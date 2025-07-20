CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2025 on 19th July, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now check their exam city slip through the official website, i.e. csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The CSIR NET examination will take place on 28th July, 2025 in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of three sections, objective type, multiply chouse questions and candidates must know that there will be no breaks between the papers.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly, then sumit it.

Step 5: After submission, your exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the exam city and download it for future use

The exam of Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences subjects will take place in the first shift and the exam Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences will be held in the second shift. Candidates must know that city intimation slip will is not a admit card, NTA released the city slip so candidates can arrange their travel and accommodations in advance smoothly and the exact address of the the examination centre will be released in the admit card. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.