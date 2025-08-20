CSIR UGC NET 2025: Final Answer Key Released, Result Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the final answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 session on its website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The examination was held on July 28 across various centres nationwide, with thousands of candidates appearing for the test. The release of the final key follows the NTA's careful review and consideration of the objections and challenges raised by candidates regarding the provisional answer key. After evaluation, the agency made necessary corrections and confirmed the final answers. Interestingly, one question from the Life Sciences paper has been dropped. According to the official update, candidates who attempted this particular question will still receive full marks, ensuring that no student is disadvantaged by the change.

The release of the final answer key indicates that the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 results will be declared soon. Candidates will be able to check their scores and qualifying status on the official portal using their application number, date of birth, and security pin. As outlined in the NTA guidelines, the minimum qualifying marks are set at 33% for candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories, while those from SC, ST, and PwD categories must secure at least 25%. It should also be noted that no separate cut-off is applied for Parts A, B, and C, and the overall score will determine the qualification status.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: Here's how to download

Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Select the “Final Answer Key 2025” link.

Log in using your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Download the PDF and verify your answers.

The CSIR NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Eligibility Test) is a national-level exam in India that helps decide whether candidates are eligible for research or teaching roles. Through this exam, candidates can qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), which offers financial support to pursue research in science and technology, or for the role of Lecturer/Assistant Professor, which makes them eligible to teach in colleges and universities. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of CSIR and is usually held twice a year, in June and December.