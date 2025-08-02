CSIR UGC NET 2025: Provisional Answer Key OUT At csirnet.nta.ac.in, Raise Objections Till August 3- Check Direct Link Here

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for CSIR UGC NET 2025 June exam on 1st August, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The agency has also released the candidates responses along with the provisional answer key. And candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise their objections against it. The last date to raise an objection is 3rd August, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submitting, your answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key and download it for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Fees to Raise Objection

Candidates will have to pay the fees of Rs. 200 per question if they wish to raise the objection against the provisional answer key. They must know that this money is non-refundable and it can be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI. Candidates must also note that the challenges they will raise will be reviewed by the subject experts and if the objection raised is valid then changes will be made in the final answer key which will be released later. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.