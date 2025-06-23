CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Ends Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) for the June session 2025 today, i.e. 23rd June, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying and have not submitted their forms yet can apply through the official website, i.e. csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates must note if they fail to submit their application process today then they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. But, they can pay the application fee by tomorrow, i.e. 24th June, 2025. The examination will take place on 26th, 27th, 28th July, 2025. It will be conducted in a computer-based Test (CBT) which will consist of both objective type questions and multiple-choice questions.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Steps to Register for Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Register now’ button and register yourself using your contact details.

Step 4: Now login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your correct personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online and complete the registration.

Step 8: Re check the filled form and save the copy for future use.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for the general category students is Rs. 1,150 and the application fee for General-EWS or OBC-NCL category candidates is Rs. 600. And fees for candidates from SC/ ST/ PwD or third gender category is Rs. 325. All the candidates must note that this fees is non-refundable and they are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.