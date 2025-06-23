Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920756https://zeenews.india.com/education/csir-ugc-net-2025-registration-ends-today-at-csirnet-nta-ac-in-check-direct-link-other-details-herecsir-ugc-net-2025-registration-ends-today-at-csirnet-nta-ac-in-check-direct-link-other-details-here-2920756.html
NewsEducation
CSIR UGC NET 2025 REGISTRATION

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Ends Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NTA will close the registrations for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) for the June session 2025 today at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Ends Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) for the June session 2025 today, i.e. 23rd June, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying and have not submitted their forms yet can apply through the official website, i.e. csirnet.nta.ac.in. 

Candidates must note if they fail to submit their application process today then they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. But, they can pay the application fee by tomorrow, i.e. 24th June, 2025. The examination will take place on 26th, 27th, 28th July, 2025. It will be conducted in a computer-based Test (CBT) which will consist of both objective type questions and multiple-choice questions. 

CSIR UGC NET 2025; Direct Link To Register

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Steps to Register for Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in. 

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Register now’ button and register yourself using your contact details.

Step 4: Now login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your correct personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online and complete the registration.

Step 8: Re check the filled form and save the copy for future use. 

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for the general category students is Rs. 1,150 and the application fee for General-EWS or OBC-NCL category candidates is Rs. 600. And fees for candidates from SC/ ST/ PwD or third gender category is Rs. 325. All the candidates must note that this fees is non-refundable and they are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK