CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 To Be OUT Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 and city intimation slip on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Scheduled for December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, the joint CSIR UGC NET exam will be conducted by NTA. The city intimation slip, featuring the exam center venue, is provided in advance to facilitate candidates in planning their travel and accommodation. Subsequently, the CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card, obtainable from csirnet.nta.ac.in, will include essential details like roll number, candidate's name, date of birth, category, and exam-related specifics such as venue, reporting time, subject, center number, and instructions.

Candidates are required to download both the city intimation slip and admit card using their application number and date of birth. The NTA has designated 225 examination centers across eight states and union territories for the CSIR UGC NET 2023. It is recommended for candidates to stay updated with the official website for timely access to these crucial documents and relevant information.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

- Enter the required details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

- Download the admit card

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Exam Details

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination is scheduled to take place on December 26, 27, and 28. The duration of the test varies depending on the subject. For life sciences, chemical sciences, earth sciences, and mathematical sciences, the exam lasts three hours (180 minutes). These subjects consist of three sections: part A (20 marks), part B (40 marks), and part C (120 marks). For physical science, the examination duration is extended to four hours (240 minutes). In this case, part A is allocated 20 marks, part B is designated 40 marks, and part C holds a weightage of 120 marks.

Candidates for the CSIR UGC NET must have an M.Sc. or equivalent degree/Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates. It is 50% for SC/ST, Third Gender, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates. More information is available on the official website.