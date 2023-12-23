trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702093
CSIR UGC NET Admit Card December 2023 Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 is out now, scroll down for the direct link to download hall ticket. The NTA will conduct the CSIR NET December exam on December 26, 27, and 28.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET December 2023 admit card. Candidates who applied for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2023 can download the CSIR NET admit card Dec 2023 from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 will be held on December 26, 27, and 28. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be organizing the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination in December 2023, starting from December 26. Candidates who are set to take the exam can check and download their admit card and exam city details on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

The CSIR NET exam will take place on December 26, 27, and 28. It aims to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download Here

  • Visit the official NTA website at www.csirnet.nta.nic.in. 
  • Look for the link to download the CSIR NET Admit Card 2023. 
  • Enter your application number, birth date, and the security code shown in the picture on the provided webpage. 
  • Click on "Login." Read and fill out the COVID-19 undertaking form. 
  • Choose the option that says "Download CSIR NET Hall ticket." Save and print your CSIR NET 2022 Call Letter.

The examination is divided into two shifts, with Shift 1 scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. As the Admit Card is issued provisionally, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility conditions outlined by the NTA.

