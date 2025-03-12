CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024-25 Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024-25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key. Candidates who took the Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam in December 2024 can download the provisional answer key from the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in. According to the official notice, NTA has uploaded the provisional answer key along with question papers and recorded responses. Candidates can raise objections until March 14, 2025. If they are not satisfied with any answer, they can challenge it by paying Rs 200 per question. The fee is non-refundable and can be paid using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final,” says the official notification.

CSIR UGC NET: Steps to check here

Go to the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024 on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Click "Submit" to view your answer key.

Check the answer key and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The CSIR UGC NET exam took place on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. It was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 326 exam centers across 164 cities in India. A total of 2,38,451 candidates appeared for the exam.