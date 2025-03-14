CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Objection Window Closes Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in-Check Steps To Challenge Here

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the challenge window for the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024 on March 14, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. NTA has stated that a panel of subject experts will review the challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be updated, and the changes will apply to all candidates. The provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses, was uploaded on March 11, 2025. As per NTA, “Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final.”

The CSIR UGC NET exam took place on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. It was conducted in a computer-based test mode at 326 exam centers across 164 cities in India, with a total of 2,38,451 candidates appearing for the test.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Steps to challenge here

Go to the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET DEC-2024: Answer Key Challenge' on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your application number and date of birth, then click 'Submit'.

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Pay the required fee and submit your challenge.

Candidates who disagree with the answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. They can also use the CSIR UGC NET 2024 answer key to estimate their expected scores in the exam.