CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Registration Ends Today At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam today, October 24. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in — before the deadline. The CSIR UGC NET is held to assess candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in various science disciplines under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the online application form with accurate details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of the examination fee.

Step 5: Carefully review all the information entered before submitting the form.

Step 6: After submission, download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future use.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CSIR NET Registration: Application fees

Candidates must pay the application fee based on their category — ₹1,150 for General category, Rs 600 for EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and Rs 300 for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender applicants. The payment can be made online using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Applicants who complete their registration before the deadline can submit the examination fee until October 25, 2025, up to 11:50 PM.

The application correction window for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 will be open from October 27 to 29, 2025, giving candidates a chance to edit or update their details, if necessary. The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam is scheduled for December 18, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English, but in case of any inconsistency, the English version will be treated as final.