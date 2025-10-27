CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Registration Ends Today At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Here’s How To Apply

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination on Monday, October 27, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam on the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. The examination fee can be paid online using net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Candidates must note that applicable service charges from the concerned bank or payment gateway may apply. NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination on December 18, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration.

Enter the required details to complete the registration process.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Fill out the application form carefully and pay the examination fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay an application fee as part of the registration process. The fee is ₹1,150 for the General category, Rs 600 for General-EWS and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates, and ₹325 for SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, and Third Gender candidates. According to the official schedule, the last date for successful fee payment is October 28, 2025. The correction window for editing application details will be open from October 30 to November 1, 2025.