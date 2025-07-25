CSIR UGC NET Hall Ticket 2025 Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the CSIR UGC-NET 2025 examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. The CSIR UGC-NET 2025 will be conducted on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and will include subjects such as Life Sciences and Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences. The second shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM and will cover Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Without these documents, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. The CSIR UGC-NET is held for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in Click on the link for downloading the admit card available on the homepage Enter your login credentials, such as application number and date of birth Submit the details and download your admit card for future use

The NTA has clarified that the admit cards have been issued on a provisional basis, and candidates must meet all eligibility requirements for final acceptance. Candidates are advised not to tamper with or alter any information printed on the admit card. It is important to keep the admit card in good condition for future reference. If any candidate experiences issues while downloading the admit card, they can reach out to the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email their query to csirnet@nta.ac.in.