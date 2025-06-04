CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Application Process Begins At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Dates, Steps To Apply Here

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam from Tuesday, June 3. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in — until June 23, 2025. As per the official schedule, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam — conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes — will take place on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Eligibility

To qualify for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination, candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria detailed in the official notification. This includes meeting the required educational qualifications specified for the exam. Applicants must also adhere to the age limits set for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor roles.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Important dates

Submission of Online Application Form: June 3 to June 23, 2025 (upto 11:59 PM) Last Date for Payment of Fee June 24, 2025 (upto 11:59 PM) Correction Window June 25 to June 26, 2025 (upto 11:59 PM) Date(s) of Exam July 26, 27 & 28, 2025

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Joint CSIR-UGC-NET June 2025: Click here to register/login’. A new page will open. Register using your email ID and mobile number. Fill in the application form with all the required information. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment for the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Exam pattern

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will last for 180 minutes (3 hours). It will be an objective-type test featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper will be available in both English and Hindi languages.