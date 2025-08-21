CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Result Declared At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

CSIR NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 session. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in — to check and download their scorecards. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam was held on July 28, 2025, in computer-based mode across 218 cities of the country. Conducted in two shifts, the exam covered five different subjects. Among the applicants, 1,14,339 were female, out of which 86,777 appeared for the test. From the male category, 80,894 candidates registered, and 60,950 sat for the exam. The test also included eight candidates from the third gender, with five of them appearing.

Life Sciences had the highest number of aspirants, with 78,949 registrations and 60,213 appearing. Chemical Sciences came next, recording 43,313 registrations and 32,987 participants. Mathematical Sciences saw 35,529 registrations with 26,644 candidates appearing, while Physical Sciences had 30,345 registrations and 22,734 participants. The Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences category registered 7,105 candidates, with 5,154 appearing for the test.

CSIR NET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Scorecard.”

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth/password.

Step 4: Click on the option to “Download Scorecard.”

Step 5: Save the file and take a printout for future use.

As outlined in the NTA guidelines, the minimum qualifying marks are set at 33% for candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories, while those from SC, ST, and PwD categories must secure at least 25%. It should also be noted that no separate cut-off is applied for Parts A, B, and C, and the overall score will determine the qualification status