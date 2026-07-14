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CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Download hall ticket here

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card: The National Testing Agency has announced the UGC NET June 2026 admit card for candidates at the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Download hall ticket here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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