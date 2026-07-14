/CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Download hall ticket here

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card for candidates appearing in the upcoming examination.
Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth/password.
The CSIR UGC NET admit card 2026 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre.
Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets only from the official NTA portal, csirnet.nta.nic.in, and regularly check the website for any updates regarding the examination, reporting instructions or other important notifications.
The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 and July 18, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for five subjects:
Candidates should check their admit cards carefully to confirm their exam date, shift timing and examination centre.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:
Candidates should verify the following information printed on the hall ticket:
If any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact the NTA for necessary corrections before the examination.
Candidates must bring:
Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination centre.
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