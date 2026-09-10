/CTET 2026: CBSE expected to release exam city slip soon; Check latest updates here

CBSE is expected to roll out some important CTET 2026 updates soon. Candidates are waiting specifically for the exam city slip and admit card, both of which depend on one thing first: the official exam date announcement.
CBSE hasn't confirmed the revised CTET 2026 date yet, but it's expected any day now. Once that's locked in, everything else follows: city slip, admit card, the whole process starts moving.
Based on the earlier schedule, CTET is set to run in two shifts:
Shift 1 (Paper 2): 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
Shift 2 (Paper 1): 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
That said, nothing's final. This could still shift, pun intended, so candidates should hold off and wait for CBSE's official word.
Before the admit card is released, CBSE will issue the exam city intimation slip. This slip will inform candidates about the city where their exam centre will be located.
The city slip is usually released around 10 days before the exam, helping candidates plan their travel and accommodation.
The admit card itself goes live on ctet.nic.in online only, and only for candidates who've registered. Simple as that.
Here's the thing, though: it's not optional. You need it at the exam centre, full stop. No admit card, no entry. That's it.
CBSE had earlier mentioned that the revised date for the 22nd edition of CTET will be announced after the registration portal closes. Since the portal closed on September 10, the new exam date is expected soon.
Candidates should regularly check the official website for the latest updates.
The CTET 2026 exam process is moving forward, and candidates can expect important updates soon, including the exam city slip and admit card. Aspirants are advised to stay updated through the official CBSE website to avoid missing any important notifications.
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