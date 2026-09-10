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CTET 2026: CBSE expected to release exam city slip soon; Check latest updates here

CBSE is expected to soon release key updates for CTET 2026, including the exam city slip and admit card after announcing the revised exam date.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
CTET 2026: CBSE expected to release exam city slip soon; Check latest updates here
Image Credit: CTET city slip 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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CTET 2026: CBSE expected to release exam city slip soon; Check latest updates here
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