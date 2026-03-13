CTET 2026 result expected soon: Check estimated date, how to download scorecard and what happens next

Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 are now waiting for the results to be announced. The exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education across several centers in India. With the examination process completed and the provisional answer key already released, candidates are now eagerly looking for the result date and the next steps in the process.

CTET 2026 Exam Overview

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, across different exam centers in India. The exam was held in two shifts on both days and included Paper I and Paper II.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Paper I is for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the exam and are now waiting for the result announcement.

CTET 2026 Answer Key Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the provisional answer key for CTET February 2026 on March 12, 2026.

The release of the answer key was slightly delayed because a re-examination was conducted on March 1, 2026, at two exam centres in Vaishali, Bihar. This step was taken to ensure fairness in the examination process.

Steps to Download CTET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can download the answer key by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in

Click on “CTET Answer Key – CTET Feb 2026” on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and Date of birth.

Choose your exam date (7 or 8 February), paper, and question paper set

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and keep it for reference

CTET 2026 Result Expected Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet officially confirmed the result date. However, based on previous years’ trends, the CTET 2026 result is expected to be announced in the second week of March 2026.

Important Dates for CTET 2026

Here are the key dates candidates should know:

Exam Dates: February 7–8, 2026

Provisional Answer Key: March 12, 2026

Objection Window: March 12 to March 15, 2026

Final Answer Key: Expected in March 2026

Result Announcement: Likely in the first or second week of March 2026

How to Download CTET 2026 Result

Once the result is announced, candidates can check it by following these steps:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in

Click on the link “CTET February 2026 Result” on the homepage

Enter your application number, roll number, and date of birth

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

What Happens After the CTET Result?

After the result is announced, candidates who qualify will receive a CTET eligibility certificate. This certificate allows them to apply for teaching jobs in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, as well as other schools that accept CTET qualifications.

However, clearing CTET does not guarantee a job. Candidates still need to apply for teaching vacancies and clear the recruitment process conducted by the respective schools.

With the answer key already released, the CTET 2026 result is expected to be announced soon, bringing relief to thousands of candidates waiting for their scores. Aspirants are advised to check the official website regularly for updates and keep their login details ready to download their results once they are released. The announcement will mark the next step for candidates aiming to build a career in the teaching profession.