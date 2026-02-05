CTET Feb 2026 Admit Card OUT: CBSE released hall ticket at ctet.nic.in- Check direct link here

CTET Feb 2026 Admit Card Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 today. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e. ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam will take place on 7th and 8th February 2026. The exam will take place in two shifts, first shift for Paper 2 will start from 9:30 AM and shift 2 will start from 2:30 PM for Paper 1. All the candidates are advised to report to the examination centre two hours before the scheduled exam time.

CTET Feb 2026 Admit Card OUT: Steps download the hall ticket here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link titled 'CTET Admit card 2026 download' on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your aplication number and date of birth or password correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned on it, then download it for future reference.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Candidates must note that admit card is an very important document for the exam as it contains all the important details and they won't be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

All the candidates are advsied to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.