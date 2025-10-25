CTET February 2025 Exam Date Announced At ctet.nic.in, CBSE To Conduct Test On February 8- Check Official Notice Here

CTET February 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the exam dates for the CTET February 2026 examination. All the candidates who are going to appear for this exam can now check the official notice through the official website- ctet.nic.in.

"The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in shortly and aspiring candidates are requested to download Information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website https://ctet.nic.in”, says the official notice.

CTET February 2025: Steps to Register For the Exam Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of CTET February 2026 Registration Link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to register.

Step 4: Register yourself using the contact details then login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your academic and personal information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details then submit the form

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be conducted on 8th February, 2026, across 132 cities in India, in 20 different languages. The examination will comprise two papers, Paper I for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, and Paper II for those aiming to teach Classes VI to VIII. Both papers will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with no negative marking. Candidates will need to choose the most appropriate answer from four given options.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.