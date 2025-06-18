CUET Answer Key 2025 Released At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key for CUET UG 2025. Candidates can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in to view their response sheets and the provisional answers. If candidates find any discrepancies, they can challenge the answer key between June 17 and June 20 (until 11 PM). The objection fee must also be paid by 11 PM on June 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will assess all objections raised during the answer key challenge period. Once finalized, the revised answer key will be considered final and binding. The CUET UG 2025 results will be prepared based on this updated key after validating the objections.

This year, the CUET UG exam pattern saw key changes, including updates to the duration, exam mode, and number of subjects. The test was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format and organized into three sections.

CUET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG 2025 Answer Key.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The provisional answer key and your response sheet will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and save the documents for future reference.

The CUET UG 2025 exam took place between May 13 and June 3, 2025. Conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Common University Entrance Test is held in more than 500 cities across India and abroad. It serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate courses in institutions that accept CUET scores.