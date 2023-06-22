cuet.nta.nic.in CUET PG 2023: NTA Begins Re-Exams, Check Official Timetable, Admit Card Here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is reconducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the candidates who could not appear for the exam on the scheduled - June 5 to Jun 17 - dates. The NTA will commence the re-exam today, June 22 and other exams will be conducted from June 23 to 27 and on June 30.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Today

NTA has released the timetable for the exam scheduled on June 22 and tests for Geology; Earth Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, BEd Science, History, Home Science, LLM, Electronics; Communication and Information, Engineering, Museology will be conducted in the forst shift today. The second shift is scheduled for Microbiology/Applied Microbiology, B.Ed, Baudha Darshan / Buddhist Studies (Trilingual) and Physics while in the third shift the exam for Psychology and

Food Science and Technology will be held.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET PG 2023 exams must note that they are required to carry CUET PG Admit Card 2023 to exam centre and if they fail to do so then they will be denied entry to the exam hall. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit card for the June 22 exam can do so by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "CUET (PG) 2023 Admit Card"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit and your CUET PG Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CUET PG 2023 Admit Card and take a printout

The timetable for the exam scheduled on June 23 to June 30 will be released soon on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and the admit cards will be issued for the same soon.