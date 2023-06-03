CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Out On cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download NTA CUET Hall Tickets Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET PG 2023 exams from June 5 to June 8 can now download their CUET PG Hall Tickets from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download CUET Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "CUET PG 2023 Admit Card"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, DOB etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your CUET PG Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CUET PG Hall Ticket and take a printout for exam day

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2023 exam between June 5 to June 17, 2023, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts Shift 1: 8.30 am to 10.30 am, Shift 2: 12 Noon to 2.00 pm and Shift 3: 3.30 pm. to 05.30 pm. Candidates must note that the NTA will not send CUET PG 2023 Admit cards by post and they are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.