CUET PG ADMIT CARD 2023

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Out On cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download NTA CUET Hall Tickets Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Cards for the exams scheduled on June 5 to June 8 are now available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the hall ticket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET PG 2023 exams from June 5 to June 8 can now download their CUET PG Hall Tickets from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download CUET Hall Ticket

Step 1:  Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads "CUET PG 2023 Admit Card"

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, DOB etc

Step 4:  Click on submit and your CUET PG Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download your CUET PG Hall Ticket and  take a printout for exam day

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2023 exam between June 5 to June 17, 2023, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts Shift 1: 8.30 am to 10.30 am, Shift 2: 12 Noon to 2.00 pm and Shift 3: 3.30 pm. to 05.30 pm. Candidates must note that the NTA will not send CUET PG 2023 Admit cards by post and they are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

