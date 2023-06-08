CUET PG 2023 Admit Cards Released — How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the admit card for CUET PG 2023. This is the Common College Entrance Test, and the admit card is now accessible for download on the official website — https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 9, 10, and 11. In case some candidates have not received their admit cards on the specified dates, they will receive them in subsequent phases as per the official announcement.

CUET PG 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Head to the CUET PG website — https://cuet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the homepage to see the CUET PG 2023 enrolment link

Step 3: After entering your login details, click "Submit"

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card, then save the page

Step 6: Take an actual print

The Agency has emphasised that applicants who have received their admit cards for the CUET (PG) 2023 examinations must adhere to the specified subject(s), date, shifts, duration, and examination institute location mentioned in their admit cards. It has been acknowledged that some applicants may not have received their admit cards for the exams scheduled from June 9 to 11. These applicants have been informed that they may receive their admit cards in subsequent phases.

According to the official notification, the notification slip and admit card for candidates with exams scheduled after June 11 will be released at a later date. On June 7, City Intimation Slips for approximately 1.86 lakh candidates appearing for the tests on June 9, 10, and 11, were already made available online.

There is no upper age limit for candidates who wish to participate in the CUET-PG in 2023. Any candidate, regardless of age, who has passed the bachelor's degree or its equivalent, is eligible to sit for the CUET-PG 2023 examination.

However, the candidates must fulfill the age requirements of the respective university where they seek admission, as specified by an official.