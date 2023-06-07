CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip Released For June 9, 10 and 11 Exams At cuet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip: The CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip was made public today, June 7, 2023, by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. For the CUET PG 2023 Exams planned for June 9, 10, and 11, the exam city slip has been made available. Candidates who have enrolled for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG test can go the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, to download their city intimation slips.

According to the official announcement, 1.86 students who applied for the CUET PG 2023 Exam have received their exam city slips. Using their registration number, roll number, and other information, candidates can download their city slip.

CUET PG Exam City Slip 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for Exam City Slip for June 9 to 11 Exams.

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

4. Your CUET PG Exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future references.

According to the official announcement made by NTA, participants will receive their admission cards for the CUET PG 2023 exam in due course. The first day of CUET PG 2023 was June 5, 2023. On June 8, 2023, the first phase of the exams will come to a finish.