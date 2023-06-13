CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Released: Here’s How To Download Via Direct Link

On June 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG) 2023 exams initially scheduled for June 15. However, note that the NTA has postponed the exam to June 23, 2023. Applicants can access and download their admit cards from the official website.

Candidates who were originally scheduled to appear on June 15, must obtain their CUET PG 2023 admit card from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA has stated that candidates who were unable to participate in this phase of the examination due to their chosen subject combinations will have their tests rescheduled at a later date.

The NTA also advised candidates to carefully read and adhere to the Subject-Specific Instructions and other guidelines provided in the question paper.

According to the NTA, certain states/union territories, such as Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and the North-Eastern states, have a high number of registered candidates with diverse subject combinations. To facilitate these candidates, it has been decided that the CUET UG 2023 examination will be conducted primarily in these states/UTs from June 15 to 23. Candidates who have not yet received their admit cards for the aforementioned dates will receive them in the upcoming days.

The Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG) is a computer-based examination for admissions to various postgraduate degrees like MA, MSc, and MCom in 195 participating universities. CUET PG 2023 is available in both Hindi and English languages. It serves as a centralised application portal for students seeking admission to central universities across the country.

Here's How To Download Your Admit Card:

· Go to the CUET PG official website — https://cuet.nta.nic.in

· On the home page, click the CUET PG 2023 admission card link

· Enter your login details and click the submit button

· Your admit card will be visible on the screen

· Examine the admissions card and bookmark the page

· Print a copy for future reference

If candidates face any issue or need any other update, they can visit the official NTA websites — www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in