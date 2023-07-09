trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632939
CUET PG 2023

CUET PG 2023: NTA Likely To Release Answer Key Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 will likely be released on June 9. NTA will also release the candidate's response sheet, scroll down for the steps to download answer key.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET PG 2023: NTA Likely To Release Answer Key Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2023. According to the media reports, the answer key of CUET PG 2023 will be released on June 9 by the NTA. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the answer key by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA will also release the candidate's response sheet and CUET PG question paper for all subjects. As soon as the answer key for CUET PG 2023 is released, the objection window will also be opened along with it. However, there is no official confirmation about when and at what time the answer key will be released. 

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key


- Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the answer key and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET PG 2023: Exam Date

The CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023 at various examination centres across the country. The examination was conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

CUET PG 2023: Objection Window 

The objection window will open when the answer key is out. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official website by paying the processing fees. 

