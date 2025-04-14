CUET PG 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduation (CUET PG) 2025 Answer Key soon. Once released, the candidates can view the provisional answer key along with the response sheet of candidates and question paper of all subjects on the official NTA website, i.e. exams.nta.ac.in.

The CUET PG examination 2025 took place from 13th March, 2025 to 1st April, 2025. CUET PG is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which is conducted for 157 subjects, across 312 cities in India and 27 international locations.

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key: Steps To Download The Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official NTA website- exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the “CUET PG Provisional Answer Key” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Answer key will be displayed on your screen in a PDF format.

Step 4- Check and recheck everything properly.

Step 5- Download the PDF for future reference.

Step 6- Apply for objection if you find any issues in the provisional answer provided by the NTA.

After the release of the answer key, NTA will open the window to raise the objections. Any students who have any objection against the provisional answer key can challenge it by paying the amount of Rs. 200 per question. The official notice said, “ The decision of NTA on the raised objection will be final and no further communication will be entertained”. While viewing the answer key, candidates should note that each correct question carries the four marks while for each incorrect question, one mark will be deducted and no marks will be given for the unattempted questions. And if by any chance there are more than one correct answer for any questions then candidates who have attempted any of the correct answers will be given the marks. Additionally, if a question is dropped due to any issues, then all the candidates will get full marks for that question. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA website for all the important updates.