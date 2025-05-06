CUET PG 2025 Final Answer Key OUT At exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. All the students who have appeared for the CUET PG can now check their answer key from the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET PG examination took place from 13th March, 2025 to 1st April, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on 22nd April, 2025. And after considering all the challenges raised by the students, According to the final answer key NTA has dropped two questions, one from psychology paper, shift 2 and other from the social exam, shift 2.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to Check the Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official website- pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of ‘CUET PG Answer Key 2025’.

Step 3- CUET PG final answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 4- Check your answers properly and download the PDF for future reference.

Students must note that no objections will be accepted now and no changes will be made in the final answer key. Students can calculate their tentative scores of CUET PG 2025 on the basis of the final answer key. For every correct answer a student is awared +4 marks and for every wrong answer one mark will be deducted and if there is more than one correct answer then candidates who have marked any one will be awared full 4 marks. If all the choices given are correct then everyone who have attempted it will get full marks and if question is incorrect or dropped then all the candidates will get 4 marks if they attempted it or not. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.