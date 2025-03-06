CUET PG 2025: NTA Exam City Slip, Admit Card To Be OUT Soon At exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG- Check Steps To Download Here

CUET PG 2025 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. As per the information bulletin, the slips are expected in the first week of March, and admit cards will likely be available four days before the exam at exams.nta.ac.in. However, there’s no official information regarding the date and time of the release of the exam city slips. The CUET PG 2025 exam is set to take place from March 13 to April 1, 2025. It will be conducted in three shifts: the morning shift from 9 AM to 10:30 AM, the afternoon shift from 12:30 PM to 2 PM, and the evening shift from 4 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the exam.

CUET PG 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download here

Go to the official NTA website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip download link on the homepage.

Enter your Application ID, Password, and Security Pin.

Click the submit button after entering the correct details.

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The CUET PG 2025 question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, except for specific subjects. Language papers will be in their respective languages, while MTech and Higher Sciences papers will be in English only. Acharya papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Indian Knowledge System and Bauddha Darshana, which will be in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English. Hindu Studies will be available in Hindi and English.

Since 2022, the Ministry of Education and UGC have been conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programs in all central universities, as well as other participating universities, institutions, organizations, and autonomous colleges.