CUET PG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Raise Objection Till Tomorrow- Check Details Here

CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key today for the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduation (CUET PG) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2025 can download the provisional answer key from the official website, i.e exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET PG examination took place from 13th March, 2025 to 1st April, 2025 for 157 subjects. If any candidate has any discrepancy can challenge it through the official website till 24th April, up to 11 PM. Candidates must note that to raise the objection they will have to pay the non-refundable fees of Rs. 200 per question.

CUET PG 2025: Steps To Check the Provisional Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Step 2- Click on the link “Display provisional answers and question paper with recorded responses- CUET PG” and something related that you will find on the homepage.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter your application number and password or Date of Birth along with the security code and submit it.

Step 5- A provisional CUET PG 2025 will be opened on your screen.

Step 6- Check every question and its answer properly.

Step 7- Download the answer key for future use.

If you want to raise the objection then you will have to upload all the supporting documents in a single PDF and submit it along with the mandatory fees of Rs. 200 per question. The experts will review all the submitted challenges and the final answer key will be released according to that. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.