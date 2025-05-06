Advertisement
CUET PG 2025 RESULT

CUET PG 2025 Result OUT At exams.nta.ac.in- Steps To Download, Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 result today, i.e. 6th May, 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. Scroll down to check more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 08:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CUET PG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 result today, i.e. 6th May, 2025, Tuesday. All the students who have appeared for the CUET PG can now check their results from the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET PG examination took place on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 and April 1, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on 22nd April, 2025. And after considering all the challenges raised by the students, NTA released the final answer key. According to the final answer key NTA has dropped two  questions. And the result has been prepared using the final answer key.  

CUET PG Result 2025: How to check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official website- pgcuet.samarth.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Step 2- You will see the link of  CUET PG 2025 Result on the homepage, click on it. 

Step 3: A new page will be opened for login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your application number and date of birth, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your CUET PG 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print it out for future reference. 

The official notice said, “These Final Answer Keys have been used for preparing the Result/ NTA Scores for the CUET (PG)2025. The Results/NTA Scores for the CUET (PG)-2025 are being declared today, 6 May 2025. The candidates may download their results by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth. For any queries or assistance regarding the CUET (PG)2025, candidates may contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.”. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

