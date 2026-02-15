CUET PG 2026: Exam dates announced, check complete subject-wise time table here

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency has announced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2026) exam date on its official website. The timetable has been released for 4,11,366 registered candidates.

As per the official notice, CUET PG 2026 exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 6 to March 27, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two to three shifts daily.

Those candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download the subject-wise schedule on the official website of the agency - exams.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2026 Exam Date

The NTA will conduct CUET PG exams on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18,19, 24, 25 and March 27, 2026 across 44 shifts, which will be held for a duration of 90 minutes each.

The March 6 examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift (9 am to 10:30 am) will include Yoga as the subject, while the second shift (12:30 pm to 2 pm) will feature Sports, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Textile Design as the first subjects.

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Release Date

The NTA will release the city intimation slip 10 days prior to the examination. For instance, the city slip forthe March 6 examination will be released on February 24 or February 25, 2026.

The examination will be mostly in English and Hindi languages, besides 41 language papers, M.Tech/Higher Sciences paper, which will be entirely in English, Acharya Papers and Hindu studies, which will be in English and Hindi.

How to Download CUET PG 2026 Exam Schedule

Visit the official website of NTA: exams.nta.nic.in

Then, find the CUET PG 2026 section

Now, look for the link that says “CUET PG 2026 Exam Time Table / Schedule” on the homepage.

Then, click on the timetable link

This will open the PDF of the subject-wise exam schedule.

Check your exam date and shift

The timetable lists all subjects along with the exam dates, shifts, and timings.

Download the PDF to your device and take a printout for reference.