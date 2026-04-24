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NewsEducationCUET PG 2026 Result: Is NTA releasing results today? Check when and where to download the scorecard
CUET RESULT PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Result: Is NTA releasing results today? Check when and where to download the scorecard

CUET PG results 2026: NTA is set to announce the results today for the CUET PG results 2026. Students are advised to keep their credentials be ready with them.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the CUET PG 2026 result today at 5 PM.
  • Once the results are released, students will be able to check their results on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.
  • To check the results, candidates must be ready with their application number and password.
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CUET PG 2026 Result: Is NTA releasing results today? Check when and where to download the scorecardcuet result pg 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the CUET PG 2026 result today at 5 PM. Once the results are released, students will be able to check their results on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.  To check the results, candidates must be ready with their application number and password.

CUET PG 2026 result date and time

The results will be announced today at 5 PM. Candidates need to keep an eye on the official website and keep their credentials ready with them.

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How to check your scorecard through the official website

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG 2026 results.

2. Click on the CUET PG 2026 Result link.

3. Log in with the credentials.

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save your results for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

1. Candidate's Name

2. Roll Number

3. Application Number

4. Subject-wise Marks

5. Total Score

6. Qualification

Passing Criteria

Expected Cut-off Marks (2026) by Category:

General/UR: 190-230

OBC:180-210

SC: 170-185

ST:165-175

Previous Trends

Looking at previous years’ trends, CUET PG results are typically announced within a few weeks after the examination. The timeline helps candidates plan their next steps in the admission process.

With NTA announcing the results today, over 4 lakh students will be able to view their subject-wise scores, percentiles, and more. Candidates can then proceed with the postgraduate admission process.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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